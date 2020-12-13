Accomplished pharma prof thrown in psych hospital after questioning official COVID narrative - Pr Jean-Bernard Fourtillan (FRENCH)

Professor Jean-Bernard Fourtillan, who took part in the filming of the film "Hold-Up" was interned at Le Mas Careiron psychiatric hospital, in the city of Uzès, yesterday, December 10, by order of the prefect of Gard. Update 12/12/20 10:30 The Fourtillan case is clarified with certain media which report that Mr. Fourtillan would not have surrendered to a summons from a judge, an explanation justifying the fact that the police came to his residence to bring him into custody on sight. The prefecture of Gard declared that the internment was carried out on medical prescription without any specific details on the state of health of Mr Fourtillan being specified. No details can be seen either on the arrest warrant which had to be issued to Mr Fourtillan. The reasons therefore remain unknown to this day and questions remain about them: is it linked to the patch affair, the complaint he allegedly lodged against Pasteur, or his statements in the film Hold-up?