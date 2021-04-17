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Sara Cunial - Italian politician and 'Conspiracy theorist'.. (old but important news 26.05.2020)
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51 views • April 17, 2021
Note: And meanwhile in Denmark all the Politicians are stil Silent... Even my Boss... Why???
"Conspiracy theorist" Sara Cunial, Italian politician, on parliament floor spreads "conspiracy theories" and demands Bill Gates be arrested for crimes against humanity
Source: conspiracyguy @conspiracyguy78 · 14 t
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1383150759882207234
https://twitter.com/i/status/1383150759882207234
Sara Cunial:
https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sara_Cunial
https://www.facebook.com/saracunial.camera/
https://www.poynter.org/?ifcn_misinformation=a-video-of-italian-politician-sara-cunial-blasting-bill-gates-as-a-vaccine-criminal-in-speeches-to-parliament-has-been-viewed-tens-of-thousands-of-times-on-facebook-and-youtube
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-italian-government-gates-idUSKBN23229K
https://factcheck.afp.com/italian-politician-spreads-false-claims-about-bill-gates-parliament-speeches
"Conspiracy theorist" Sara Cunial, Italian politician, on parliament floor spreads "conspiracy theories" and demands Bill Gates be arrested for crimes against humanity
Source: conspiracyguy @conspiracyguy78 · 14 t
https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1383150759882207234
https://twitter.com/i/status/1383150759882207234
Sara Cunial:
https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sara_Cunial
https://www.facebook.com/saracunial.camera/
https://www.poynter.org/?ifcn_misinformation=a-video-of-italian-politician-sara-cunial-blasting-bill-gates-as-a-vaccine-criminal-in-speeches-to-parliament-has-been-viewed-tens-of-thousands-of-times-on-facebook-and-youtube
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-italian-government-gates-idUSKBN23229K
https://factcheck.afp.com/italian-politician-spreads-false-claims-about-bill-gates-parliament-speeches
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