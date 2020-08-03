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Satan Creating his Satanic Nephilim Army
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165 views • August 03, 2020
Aug 1, 2020
Israeli News Live
Satan is has been busy preparing his demonic Nephlimite army believing that he can defeat Our Lord Jesus Christ. Satan is in a losing battle although he probably believes he will be successful.
Today we discussed this demonic army with Doug Riggs and their demonic breading program
https://www.dougriggs.org/
https://israelinewslive.org/
Thank you for your support:
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
Israeli News Live
Satan is has been busy preparing his demonic Nephlimite army believing that he can defeat Our Lord Jesus Christ. Satan is in a losing battle although he probably believes he will be successful.
Today we discussed this demonic army with Doug Riggs and their demonic breading program
https://www.dougriggs.org/
https://israelinewslive.org/
Thank you for your support:
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate, Florida 33896
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