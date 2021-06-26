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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1569 - David Poole - Report on the crime 1 month later
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10 views • June 26, 2021
David, a father of four and stepfather of one, was walking with a friend through a park, when the suspects approached them. Johnson robbed David of his cellphone and $60, before punching him twice, knocking him to the ground. David died of brain injuries two months after the attack.
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