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Occult Satanic Ritual Swiss Tunnel Opening Ceremony in 2016 (DISTURBING!!!)2
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159 views • June 01, 2020
MIRRORED(video was created by pastor D - End Time News Ministry with his comments)
The Opening Ceremony of the World’s Largest Tunnel Was a Bizarre Occult Ritual
Attended by Europe’s most powerful people, the opening ceremony of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland was a dark, disturbing, weirdly satanic ritual. Here’s a look at another celebration of the occult elite.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/opening-ceremony-worlds-largest-tunnel-bizarre-occult-ritual/
The Opening Ceremony of the World’s Largest Tunnel Was a Bizarre Occult Ritual
Attended by Europe’s most powerful people, the opening ceremony of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland was a dark, disturbing, weirdly satanic ritual. Here’s a look at another celebration of the occult elite.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/opening-ceremony-worlds-largest-tunnel-bizarre-occult-ritual/
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