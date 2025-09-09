BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Homs (supposed) ‘ammo depot’ ABLAZE after Israel BOMBS Syria - Fire so LARGE it can be seen from afar
Homs ‘ammo depot’ ABLAZE after Israel BOMBS Syria

Fire so LARGE it can be seen from afar

Israel strikes suburbs of Homs in central Syria — reports

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the outskirts of Homs on Monday, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.

Israel bombing MULTIPLE locations in Syria

Fires spotted in Latakia after airstrikes

Israel bombs THIRD Syrian city in MASSIVE campaign

Outskirts of ancient city Palmyra also hit in the strikes. 

Adding More:  Syria CONDEMNS Israel’s bombing of Homs and Latakia

Foreign Ministry calls it a ‘VIOLATION’ of sovereignty and a ‘THREAT’ to security

‘Part of a series of aggressive escalations by Israel’

Footage from social media

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
