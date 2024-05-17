Analysis: How Trump's behavior changed during Cohen's testimony

During Michael Cohen's testimony during former President Trump's hush money trial, Cohen admitted he would have accepted a pardon from Trump, despite testifying to Congress under oath that he would not. CNN's Jake Tapper and Jeff Zeleny discuss the implications and how Trump is behaving during the testimony.
