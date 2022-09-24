9/23/2022 -- MAJOR UNREST -- Large M6.2 to M6.5 Earthquakes strike Indonesia AND Chile as expected

You can download a copy of earthquake3D from Richard Woltons website, I get nothing for recommending this: https://www.wolton.net/quake.html And you can become a paying channel member here (to help support my operation if you want!) https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseO...
September 23, 2022
Check off Indonesia and Chile from the list of warned areas... however Chile is about 1 magnitude UNDER what we were looking for (M6.2 instead of M7)
Also this update covers the USA, Europe, Asia, Central + South America....
This is major "go time"... let me remind everyone to pay attention to the spread of quakes (which way they're spreading and what size etc)... like watching a flood spread out down rivers.....
Don't be caught off guard this week. We're certainly not done yet , now that a new deep M5.4 just popped off below the West Pacific, like a new push coming up from underneath.
