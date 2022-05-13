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In China, during the coronavirus restrictions, workers were quarantined right at the Apple factory and forced to work overtime.
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90 views • May 13, 2022
In China, during the coronavirus restrictions, workers were quarantined right at the Apple factory and forced to work overtime.
For a whole month they worked tirelessly there - the result was an escape attempt by hundreds of workers
For a whole month they worked tirelessly there - the result was an escape attempt by hundreds of workers
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