The America Project Reacts to the Maricopa County, AZ Forensic Audit Hearing

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As a result of that hearing, AZ Senator Wendy Rogers reports that 41 Legislators from 15 States have signed a Letter to the American People Calling for a 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives