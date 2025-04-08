Jab Talkin' #12 4/08/2025





Hey fam! A This Saint News supplemental focusing on Covid and vaccine information. As always, stay up on game!

Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





Dr Mike Yeadon is the most senior, former pharmaceutical research executive speaking about the intentionality and effects of the jab https://x.com/CoviLeaks/status/1855254239750025287





Army and National Guard accused of abandoning 24-year-old soldier with “debilitating heart condition” that internal memo “linked” to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

https://x.com/C__Herridge/status/1805241369033650255





Zowe Smith describes how Remdesivir was used as a sleight of hand to make it seem like "COVID" was causing kidney failure and therefore was far deadlier than the disease (whatever its cause) actually was.

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1864195535713792094





DARPA knew and recommended to the CDC that Ivermectin in particular was the absolute number one product to be used in the event of a coronavirus pandemic.

https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1899626100583768156





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews