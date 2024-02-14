Communist psychopath is proudly vaccinated and sick

Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno "The moment @CDCgov approved a 2nd booster, we called #Roger @mtcarmelpharm (who has been keeping The Miranda’s safe for two years) & scheduled our shots!"
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1510374241610391556
2:50 PM · Apr 2, 2022
###
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno "Good morning/Buenos días, #Twitterico family! Thanks for all the well wishes for
@Lin_Manuel from so many of you. He is doing well -quarantining to be extra careful. You cannot be careful enough. I quarantined for a week when I got Covid a month ago. GRACIAS for all the love."
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1530162542840098816
5:22 AM · May 27, 2022
###
Luis A. Miranda, Jr. @Vegalteno Only thing vaccines “cause” is to make the 9 of you look like ignorant fools! 🤦🏼♂️"
https://twitter.com/Vegalteno/status/1487967471147622403
5:54 PM · Jan 30, 2022
###
Rob Zombie - More Human Than Human
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=OyO18QrJ3zw
Mirrored - bootcamp
