Red Horse: Nations Preparing for War 03/15/2024

The U.S. has confirmed that China’s Nuclear capabilities are superior to their own. China is developing their next generation ballistic missiles. They have stated they could neutralize U.S. strategic nuclear forces, making it safer for China and Russia to exercise nuclear strikes. In other news, Houthis is given Hypersonic Missiles and we also take a look at Emmanuel Macron – which some people think is a forerunner for the Antichrist.

