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SIGNS FOR 2020-2023 ARE WRITTEN ON THE WALL; INCLUDING EUROVISION IN ISRAEL (MADONNA) OCCULT SIGNS
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454 views • March 07, 2021
We are in pisces season and abundance of data, memories can unveil, expose being remembered.
Mercury (Gemini) are so strong in sky now and with dreamy pisces season + Venus we can speak and see truth through art, songs, vivid dreams and loved one.
I'm going to share with you more inspiring information that came through in order to reflect what's coming and what we need to do to avoid the devil to "take us" all.
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Dream tell (From March 6th 2021):
https://www.brighteon.com/f281cc38-d0bb-477e-8e1a-e9822fddb24f
Full Madonna Show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1r2kbG6R5NZ5/
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Live charts:
https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
Mercury (Gemini) are so strong in sky now and with dreamy pisces season + Venus we can speak and see truth through art, songs, vivid dreams and loved one.
I'm going to share with you more inspiring information that came through in order to reflect what's coming and what we need to do to avoid the devil to "take us" all.
---
Dream tell (From March 6th 2021):
https://www.brighteon.com/f281cc38-d0bb-477e-8e1a-e9822fddb24f
Full Madonna Show: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1r2kbG6R5NZ5/
===========
Live charts:
https://osherpredict.site/apps/2Kr9tukpTjGnjvdwX6ZWZ6Tjevz4/pos
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