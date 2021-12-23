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WEF says your Christmas tree isn't good enough.
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114 views • December 23, 2021
The world Economic Forum--creators of the saying, "You will own nothing, and be happy," wants you to rent your Christmas tree instead of purchasing a cut tree from a small tree farmer. Even artificial isn't good enough for them, they aren't 'carbon friendly' enough. I wonder how much diesel they'll burn trucking these trees all over creation.
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