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Breaking! Project Veritas Records CNN's President Admitting They're Fake News - War Room Full Show
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33 views • October 15, 2019
Loaded guest list to start off what will be a bust broadcast week with major news dropping. Peter D'Abrosca joins to discuss ABC faking news to keep the U.S. in war in the middle east, Elijah Schaffer and That's The Point With Brandon join to breakdown the latest violent attacks on Trump Supporters, and Leo Zagami to talk about the developing situation with Globalism versus Nationalism. Also, Owen Shroyer debuts his NBA protest video and his latest man on the street from an impeach Trump protest.
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