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NLPC’s Kamenar ethics filings cites discrepancies in campaign expenses
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80 views • September 05, 2021
According to an ethics complaint filed by legal watchdog group, the National Legal and Policy Center, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar may appear to have violated House ethics rules by failing to accurately account for campaign expenses associated with her husband’s political consulting firm in addition to not reporting income from a book.
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