11.25.23 Cider Sunday: Austin Eastciders Cherry Lime Cider 4.75/5*

This was a tasty cider. I wasn't expecting much from it but she is pretty solid.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a Lovibond 8 ( if that even transfers over to ciders lol)

She's an easy drinker, nice flavor profile and progression. A solid choice.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

