How To Start Cabbage Farming | How To

Cabbage Farming is popular for its adaptation to the soil varieties, climate conditions, and also storage productions. This is a complete step by step of the modern cultivation method of cabbage.



Here we describe the core things you will need to know before or after starting a cabbage farm. Check the whole post to find more information about growing cabbage.



Do you know that? Cabbage is a leafy & hardy vegetable and also known as a biennial plant. It is a great source of vitamin “C” and sulfur plus contains glutamine and amino-acid.



Cabbage was discovered in a wild of Europe but the production has settled in the countries like Poland, Indonesia, China, Russia, Korea, Ukraine, Romania, Egypt, and also the United States etc. Annually, 71.8 millions of cabbages are grown around the world.



Among this wide production system throughout the glove, 47% of them are produced by China. Cabbage works as an antibody in our body it is a cure for infections like constipation, gastric ulcer, cholesterol, and also repairing damaged skin cells. It also has some medicinal values as the antidote of deafness, headache, hangovers and stomach problems. It can also be grown in poly house, chlorophyll house, & containers too. Just because of its variety of advantages in human body cabbage farming becomes popular among farmers.