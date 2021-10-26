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DOCTORS & MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD SPEAK OUT ABOUT THE COVID HOAX AND VACCINES
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178 views • October 26, 2021
Doctors & Medical Professionals From All Over The World Speak Out About The COVID Hoax And Vaccines
Dr Andy Kaufman - USA
Prof Dolores Cahill - Ireland
Dr Hilde De Smet - Belgium
Dr Elizabeth Evans - UK,
Dr Nils Fosse - Norway
Dr Mohammed Adil UK
Dr Vernon Coleman - UK
Dr Zac Cox -UK
Dr Carrie Madej - USA
Dr Tom Cowan - USA
Dr Anne Fierlafjin - Belgium
Dr Ralf Sundberg - Sweden
More...
- https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/171812724679508
Dr Andy Kaufman - USA
Prof Dolores Cahill - Ireland
Dr Hilde De Smet - Belgium
Dr Elizabeth Evans - UK,
Dr Nils Fosse - Norway
Dr Mohammed Adil UK
Dr Vernon Coleman - UK
Dr Zac Cox -UK
Dr Carrie Madej - USA
Dr Tom Cowan - USA
Dr Anne Fierlafjin - Belgium
Dr Ralf Sundberg - Sweden
More...
- https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/171812724679508
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