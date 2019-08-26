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HK Protests Surveillance While Americans Sleep-Walk Into Hell
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346 views • August 26, 2019
Hong Kong has seen China’s “social-credit” system weaponized in the mainland and now it’s being done in HK. But do Americans realize that “social credit” and government blackmailing corporations to enact it has ALREADY begun in America?
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