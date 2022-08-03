Talan Godfrey's vid on the VAX using tucker carlson alex jones

I hope that this vid will help prove my case on why I need covid-19 vaccine exemption and there is more to this story and it's a crazy one, I won't get into it.





Caller Drops Massive TRUTH Bomb on FDA

banned dot video/watch?id=62acda5cee47a72a916f997c





Dr. Exposes Shocking Pfizer Data From Childrens' COVID Vaccine Trial

https://banned dot video/watch?id=62acbb6bea9e0425a6cef544





UNINFORMED CONSENT - A MUST FOR EVERYONE TO SHARE ALL OF THESE LIES @ 28:35

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXfYDPBSbx3Z/





Massive Bio-Structures Found in Bodies of the Vaccinated

https://banned dot video/watch?id=62a9cd9fad8c13221d32129f





Andre Mueller, I love you always and forever.