Talan Godfrey's vid on the VAX using tucker carlson alex jones

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I hope that this vid will help prove my case on why I need covid-19 vaccine exemption and there is more to this story and it's a crazy one, I won't get into it.
Caller Drops Massive TRUTH Bomb on FDA
banned dot video/watch?id=62acda5cee47a72a916f997c
Dr. Exposes Shocking Pfizer Data From Childrens' COVID Vaccine Trial
https://banned dot video/watch?id=62acbb6bea9e0425a6cef544
UNINFORMED CONSENT - A MUST FOR EVERYONE TO SHARE ALL OF THESE LIES @ 28:35
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXfYDPBSbx3Z/
Massive Bio-Structures Found in Bodies of the Vaccinated
https://banned dot video/watch?id=62a9cd9fad8c13221d32129f
Andre Mueller, I love you always and forever.