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MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Vaccine Elimination Protocol
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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387 views • August 11, 2022

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The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol Video:

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MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Protocol 1000 - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3RfXSSL


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Dietary Guidelines - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxYSjrcA5CIc/


WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dVcTwrju7VV/


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Vaccine Elimination Protocol


This MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) vaccine elimination protocol is the MMS video that people have been requesting from me the most so here it is!


In this video, I share with you Jim Humbles Vaccine Protocol (procedure) that will literally obliterate heavy metals, graphene oxide, and other toxic substances that are found within vaccines.


This is a very extensive MMS protocol video, I have versions for people who have already had the vaccinations, and for people who are scheduled to get it done, I share various MMS internal protocols that you need to strictly follow alongside an MMS/DMSO topical patch protocol that it must be combined with.


This video is jam packed with information, I tell you when to take MMS, how often, how to prepare yourself for the vaccination, what to do after the vaccination and so many other specific things you need to know so you can put this protocol to use for you in a way where it works to its full potential.


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Keywords
healthhealingmms detoxdetoxmms vaccine protocolmms protocolhow to remove vaccinationeliminate vaccinevaccine remedyhow to remove covid vaccine
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