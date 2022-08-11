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Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator & DMSO:MMS & HCL 4%: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html
DMSO: http://www.sacredpurity.com/dmso.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol Video:
https://bit.ly/3CDOVyr
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Protocol 1000 - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3RfXSSL
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Dietary Guidelines - https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxYSjrcA5CIc/
WARNING Do not take Supplements Whilst Taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/1dVcTwrju7VV/
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Vaccine Elimination Protocol
This MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) vaccine elimination protocol is the MMS video that people have been requesting from me the most so here it is!
In this video, I share with you Jim Humbles Vaccine Protocol (procedure) that will literally obliterate heavy metals, graphene oxide, and other toxic substances that are found within vaccines.
This is a very extensive MMS protocol video, I have versions for people who have already had the vaccinations, and for people who are scheduled to get it done, I share various MMS internal protocols that you need to strictly follow alongside an MMS/DMSO topical patch protocol that it must be combined with.
This video is jam packed with information, I tell you when to take MMS, how often, how to prepare yourself for the vaccination, what to do after the vaccination and so many other specific things you need to know so you can put this protocol to use for you in a way where it works to its full potential.
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