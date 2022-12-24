Create New Account
Ryan's follow up.
Roobs Flyers
Ryan’s follow up to the interview.

Roobs and John Wilson 1st to the aid of SRA and public health organ trafficking survivor.

Many don’t care to go here.

https://t.me/trackharvesters/135

This was only a quick run down. If you want your freedom movement leaders to expose the underground public health SRA and human trafficking that occurs in Australia, send them my videos and tell your truther you want the truth. Investigative journalism is key to stopping this, cops don’t care, 99% of politicians don’t care, doctors are doing it.

Email [email protected] to help…I can send you all the documents, evidence and MRI images. If you are a victim of SRA and/or Organ harvesting/trafficking please email me your story.

Follow Ryan https://t.me/trackharvesters

Bitchute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Odysee – https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0

Rumble – https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Project Matilda – https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Gab – https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Telegram – https://t.me/roobsflyers

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
organ harvestingsatanic ritual abusemasonic symbolismsatanic ritual tortureqld healthdr majid jaburdr peter wongdr tyson donellyman made thrombosisaborted foetal skulls

