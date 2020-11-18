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Silly CDC Guidelines, McConnell Opposes Withdraw, PA Going To Court: Breaking On The Daily #22
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33 views • November 18, 2020
Sorry for the screwed up audio, the issue has been fixed and we'll be back to normal tomorrow!
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/xa5IY
https://archive.vn/mrKxG
https://archive.vn/M7JXJ
https://archive.vn/TbXCs
https://archive.vn/Dq3M8
https://archive.vn/Jwny4
https://archive.vn/2B6W7
Timestamps:
0:00 Laughable CDC Thanksgiving Guidelines
6:43 Mitch McConnell Opposes Withdrawing Troops
11:35 Double the Calls for Impeachment, Double the Fun
17:08 More Biden Family Corruption
18:10 Election Update
20:20 Outro
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#CDC #Covid-19 #PA #Election2020 #McConnell
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/xa5IY
https://archive.vn/mrKxG
https://archive.vn/M7JXJ
https://archive.vn/TbXCs
https://archive.vn/Dq3M8
https://archive.vn/Jwny4
https://archive.vn/2B6W7
Timestamps:
0:00 Laughable CDC Thanksgiving Guidelines
6:43 Mitch McConnell Opposes Withdrawing Troops
11:35 Double the Calls for Impeachment, Double the Fun
17:08 More Biden Family Corruption
18:10 Election Update
20:20 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#CDC #Covid-19 #PA #Election2020 #McConnell
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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