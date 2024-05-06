Snow in May in Anaconda, Montana - it HAS been unusually cold

https://rvacrossamerica.net/snowmay1/

The winter was MILD. I can recall 4 consecutive days in January where I was able to ride my bike here in SW Montana! Each afternoon was near or above 60F. There were mornings - IN JANUARY - where the temperature failed to fall below freezing. Again, in SW Montana (at 5500 ft.)

This Spring (2024) has been unusually cold and wet. We had SNOW on May 1st (enjoy the video.) Yesterday, May 5th, it snowed (and accumulated) in Salt Lake City! Snowbird is reporting 17 inches new powder as of this morning (5/6/24.)

Snow is not unheard of at this time of year in the Rockies, but this is getting ridiculous!



