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Steve Mosher exposed the COVID lab leak a year ago
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51 views • June 04, 2021
ohn-Henry speaks with China expert and pro-life leader Steve Mosher. He discusses how over a year after he exposed the origins of coronavirus, only now Fauci, government agencies, Big Tech, and the media are coming under fire for their cover-up of the Wuhan lab leak.
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