'WORLD WAR III is HERE!' - Neil Oliver warns of incoming FALLOUT over Israel & Iran
Published Sunday

GBNews | 'WORLD WAR III is HERE!' - Neil Oliver warns of incoming FALLOUT over Israel and Iran. ‘We’re not supposed to have noticed World War III is up and running.’


Neil Oliver says World War III is ‘already here’ while discussing the conflict between Israel and Iran.



Keep up to date with the latest news at https://www.gbnews.com



