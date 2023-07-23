Create New Account
'Sheila Skiba shares Rob Skiba's hospital murder in her new book: "The Protocol that kills."
This video is a call to all bible believers and non believers to please share this video so the millions that have died in like manner as Rob, will awaken and help millions of others not to face death by the hands of theses corrupt doctors and hospitals, who are being paid millions of dollars from our government to go along with this protocol that kills.

Keywords
murderrob skibahospitalsprotocol

