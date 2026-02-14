BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Ex-Witch Tells How the unseen Spirits she Worked With Turned on Her
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
185 followers
140 views • 21 hours ago

:::: every spirits that a human calls upon is EVIL, spirits are with billions just like humans,  the good ones know its a sin to interfere in our lives , they see us from where we can not see them.

Qur'an chapter 4 verses:

116. Verily! Allah forgives not (the sin of) setting up partners in worship with Him, but He forgives whom he pleases sins other than that, and whoever sets up partners in worship with Allah, has indeed strayed far away.

117. They (all those who worship others than Allah) invoke nothing but female deities besides Him (Allah), and they invoke nothing but Shaitan (Satan), a persistent rebel!

118. Allah cursed him. And he [Shaitan (Satan)] said: "I will take an appointed portion of your slaves;

119. Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." And whoever takes Shaitan (Satan) as a Wali (protector or helper) instead of Allah, has surely suffered a manifest loss.

120. He [Shaitan (Satan)] makes promises to them, and arouses in them false desires; and Shaitan's (Satan) promises are nothing but deceptions.

121. The dwelling of such (people) is Hell, and they will find no way of escape from it. 

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653



Keywords
ex witch exposesex witch and unseen evil spiritssuicide exposed
