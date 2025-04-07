Marine Le Pen Barred From Election: Vows to Fight | 50 Countries Come to Table On Tariffs 4/6/25

World News Report: Thousands joined French presidential front runner Marine Le Pen in a rally this weekend to protest what they are calling a political witch hunt. Both the left and right have condemned a ruling by a judge on trumped-up embezzlement charges that could bar her from running in the upcoming French elections, in which she could win. 50 countries are coming to the table to negotiate tariffs with Trump. All that & much more inThis Week’s Top World News Stories!





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com













Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney













Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth













Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"













AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





















Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com













https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!













Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%