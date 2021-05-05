Mexico's Cannabis Legalization Update

Mexico’s proposal to legalize cannabis has hit a snag in the Senate, where a revised version of the bill is under consideration. The economic potential is enormous, we are talking about generating more than $22 billion dollars in less than four years because there is an opening to all areas, from the medicinal part, the recreational part, and even the industry.2028 opens a national cannabis market with a value of two billion dollars, with 67% from the medical branch and 33% recreational, according to a report by Endeavor Mexico. Mexico, considered the second-largest producer in the world with up to 27,000 tons a year. One of the main advantages of Mexico is that 80% of the territory is suitable for growing cannabis and its derivatives.But the reforms still include fines for possessing between 28 and 200 grams and prison sentences of up to 15 years for carrying more than 200 grams.Show Notes:Mexico Cannabis Legalization Hits Unexpected Snag in SenateBusinesses prepare for the imminent legalization of marijuana in Mexico this monthMarijuana growers worry about their future under legalizationMexico: Reform Marijuana PolicyGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 707 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.