Global Sumud Flotilla heads to Gaza to 'break Israel's illegal siege' - 20 boats with 300 activists from 44 countries
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
66 views • 20 hours ago

Global Sumud Flotilla heads to Gaza to 'break Israel's illegal siege'

Adding shortly after they sailed:  Greta's aid crew to Gaza turns back to Barcelona because of the storm 

This video description:

Greta sets sail from Barcelona to try to break Israeli naval BLOCKADE of Gaza

Netanyahu’s govt threatens to detain her, treat her like a ‘terrorist’ and break her ‘appetite’ for humanitarian relief

The largest civilian convoy since 2023 — consisting of over 20 boats with 300 activists from 44 countries

All of them are carrying food, water, and medical aid to help starving Gazans

Adding, from the Telegraph about this:  

Israel is ‘drawing up plans’ to detain GRETA THUNBERG ‘in terrorist level’ conditions — The Telegraph 

Goal is to break ‘her appetite’ for such activism 

Adds ‘dozens of boats from across the Mediterranean’ will join her to try to break the Israeli blockade

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
