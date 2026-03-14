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American journalist Ana Kasparian:
“I’m addressing all Israelis, and I want you to know that you are hated internationally. The entire world despises you. Because you believe yourselves to be God’s chosen people, while engaging in demonic behavior.”
Source @𝕳𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖔𝖊 𝕰𝖓