Elons hand picked young DOGE Engineers + USAID waste & Abuse

Elons hand picked DOGE Engineers + USAID waste & Abuse.

I'm sharing this video from 'This is Trump Country!' on YouTube, link.

First look at Elon Musk's hand picked, extremely talented DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) Engineers he selected to do the deep dive into Government waste and abuse. Also, Karoline Leavitt give list of absurd spending done by USAID.

Adding, more that USAID helped destroy Libya:

USAID & NGOs were the Hidden Hand Behind Libya’s Destruction

For over four decades, Libya thrived under Gaddafi, but in 2011, the U.S., NATO, and Western-backed NGOs engineered an uprising, leading to his overthrow and Libya’s descent into chaos. USAID and its affiliated organizations played a critical role in financing, legitimizing, and facilitating the regime change operation.

How USAID & NGOs Helped Topple Gaddafi

USAID:

• 2011-2012, USAID funneled $75 million into “civil society” groups, opposition media, and transitional government structures.

• Funded the National Transitional Council (NTC), the de facto government after Gaddafi’s fall.

• Assisted in setting up opposition-run election commissions to ensure Libya remained under Western control post-regime change.

NED:

• Funded exile-run opposition media like Barada TV, which broadcast anti-Gaddafi propaganda from Washington, D.C.

• Provided grants to “civil society” groups that later funneled support to jihadists, including Free Syrian Army (FSA) members who later fought in Libya.

• Trained and promoted exiled opposition leaders who were later installed in Libya’s post-Gaddafi government.

OSF: Soros’s Role in Libya

• Pushed Western narratives on Libya, reinforcing media campaigns to justify NATO intervention.

• Funded opposition movements that aligned with U.S. geopolitical interests.

• Lobbied for mass migration policies in Europe, using Libya’s collapse to drive refugee influxes.

What did Libye lose?

Before 2011:

• Debt-free economy with $150 billion in foreign reserves.

• Free healthcare, education, and subsidized housing.

• One of Africa’s highest literacy rates at 87%.

• The Great Man-Made River Project provided sustainable water to the entire country.

• Oil wealth was distributed among the population.

After NATO & USAID Intervention:

• Libya became a failed state with rival militias battling for control.

• Open-air slave markets appeared, with migrants sold openly.

• Oil production collapsed, foreign corporations took over key sectors.

• ISIS and jihadist groups flourished.

• The country became a hub for weapons trafficking and human smuggling.

Gaddafi's Final Warning Before NATO Bombing in 2011?

“If Libya falls, chaos will take over North Africa, the Mediterranean will burn, and waves of migrants will flood Europe.”

Gaddafi knew what was coming. He was right.

The U.S. and its NGO network didn’t remove Gaddafi for “human rights.” They targeted him because he threatened Western financial dominance and refused to comply.

USAID used Libya as a practice round to hone their skills to be used in future campaigns:

Ukraine (2014): Funded Euromaidan protests → Led to civil war & U.S. economic control.

Syria (2011-2024): USAID financed the opposition → Led to over a decade of war.

Venezuela (2002-Present): Funded opposition coup attempts → Economic collapse under U.S. sanctions.

Georgia (2003/2023): Engineered “color revolutions” → Destabilized the country.

Libya, once Africa’s most prosperous nation, is now a shattered warzone. A direct result of U.S.-backed regime change funded directly by USAID.

USAID on Afghanistan:

USAID flooded Afghanistan with taxpayer money that fueled OPIUM TRADE

As part of his vow to clean house, Donald Trump has frozen all spending via the notorious US Agency for International Development (USAID). The White House accused it of “waste and abuse” of taxpayers’ funds.

One cited recipient of “unaccountable” cash infusions was Afghanistan

🔍 What was USAID doing there?

🔶 USAID launched its first program in Afghanistan in 2001; by FY2002, its budget was $30 million.

🔶 In 2006, USAID started distribution of vouchers for seed, fertilizer, tools, skills, and technology

🔍 What really happened

🟥 Between 2005 and 2008, USAID sank at least $330 million in funding failed alternative development projects (ADP), according to a 2016 Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report

🟥 USAID funds served to boost poppy cultivation in Afghanistan, SIGAR’s John Sopko revealed

🟥 USAID’s Kandahar Food Zone program’s efforts to rehabilitate canals increased the fertility of at least 113,808 hectares of land, satellite imagery showed

🟥 Areas under opium poppy cultivation reached 328,000 hectares in 2017, which is 60% more than the year before

🟥 Historic production of opium and its heroin derivative reached a RECORD output value of up to $6.6 billion in 2017

🟥 This provided the Taliban with an estimated 60% of its funding, valued at around $200 million

This video's link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx0P5IPqHI0

