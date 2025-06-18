An Iranian TV channel published a video of "nuclear warheads" and captioned it "Maybe."

The video was released yesterday on the X page of the Iran in Arabic TV channel, which is part of the state media corporation IRIB (recently attacked by Israel). It has already collected more than five million views.

In the video, someone's hand is stroking the tips of the rockets with a radiation hazard sign painted on them.

Israeli tanks opened fire on a crowd seeking humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip, killing 59 people and wounding more than 200.

Reuters reported this, citing Palestinian doctors, victims and footage from the scene.

The Israeli military acknowledged shooting in the area "after a crowd approached," said it was investigating the incident and expressed regret "for any damage caused to innocent people."

Witnesses say at least two shells were fired.

"Suddenly they let us go ahead and made everyone gather, and then shells started falling, tank shells. People are running to get flour to feed their children," said an eyewitness interviewed by Reuters at Nasser Hospital.

The National Security Council meeting held yesterday in Washington ended without a decision being made to strike Iran, American media reported.

“After Trump met with his national security team at the White House, administration officials said no decision had been made on whether to proceed with the attack and that a strike on Iran was just one of several options under discussion,” The Wall Street Journal reports.

ABC News reports that after a meeting in the White House Situation Room, US officials indicated that Trump will decide within 24 to 48 hours whether to pursue a diplomatic or military solution to Iran.

"Despite the apparent saber-rattling, U.S. negotiators on Tuesday continued to consider the option of Iran being forced to return to the negotiating table and eventually accepting a deal that would require it to give up all nuclear enrichment. If Iran returns to the table and agrees to give up uranium enrichment, U.S. officials believe a high-level meeting led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and possibly Vice President J.D. Vance could take place as early as this week. But that scenario would likely require Iran to act quickly, with the president already acknowledging that his patience with the Middle East is wearing thin," ABC News writes.

