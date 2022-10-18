Kash Patel | Coconato, Sherwood, the Flyover Conservatives & Bo Polny | Will the Durham Prosecutions Produce Justice? Will the BRICS Nations Collapse the U.S. Dollar?

Buy a Copy of Kash Patel’s Newest Book Today At:
https://plotagainsttheking.com/
www.FightWithKash.com
Learn More About Pastor Todd Coconato Today At:
https://rumble.com/c/c-299595
www.PastorTodd.org
Learn More About the Flyover Conservatives:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/
Learn More About Bo Polny Today At:
https://bopolny.com/
BRICS Nations Discussing Introduction Of Single Currency To Ease Trade, Says Russian Envoy - READ - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/brics-nations-discussing-introduction-of-single-currency-to-ease-trade-says-russian-envoy-articleshow.html
Watch the Original August 19th 2022 Broadcast from Glenn Beck: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUEF5LMWMm4
China Has Urged The West To Read The New 14th BRICS Summit Declaration Carefully. This Is What It Says - READ - https://www.silkroadbriefing.com/news/2022/06/28/china-has-urged-the-west-to-read-the-new-14th-brics-summit-declaration-carefully-this-is-what-it-says/
Who Are the BRICS Nations?
Brazil
Russia
India
China
South Africa
BRICS has 41% of the Earth's Population.
Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Nigeria, Venezuela, Algeria, Turkey and Argentina are seeking to join BRICS.
Watch This Full Length August 30th Video Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxreqC1Q7KE
Kash Patel | Will the Durham Case Float? What Is the Case That John Durham Is Making? | Igor Danchenko and the FBI's $1 Million Bounty Offer to Christopher Steele - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1o9n3r-kash-patel-will-the-durham-case-float.html
*********************************************************************************
Learn More About and Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.