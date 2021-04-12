© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Healthy 27 Year Old Succumbs To The Jab, DARPA Microchips And More!
Follow
5
Share
Report
390 views • April 12, 2021
A Dr. in Chicago who was among the first to receive the Pfizer covid jab is dead 3 months after his 2nd jab. Is this an actual coincidence or is this what some Drs. told us we can expect to see? DARPA has announced a microchip that will detect covid before it makes you sick (lmao) but it won't be used to track your every move...
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/healthy-27-year-old-chicago-doctor-dead-3-months-following-covid-shots-raising-long-term-safety-concerns/
https://www.wcvb.com/article/my-love-couple-of-44-years-marries-in-the-icu-as-husband-battles-covid-19/36092283
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/04/Dr.-Joshimar-Henry-with-wife.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/healthy-27-year-old-chicago-doctor-dead-3-months-following-covid-shots-raising-long-term-safety-concerns/
https://www.wcvb.com/article/my-love-couple-of-44-years-marries-in-the-icu-as-husband-battles-covid-19/36092283
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
Thumbnail Link:
https://healthimpactnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/04/Dr.-Joshimar-Henry-with-wife.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.