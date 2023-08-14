X22 REPORT Ep. 3138a - Watch CA, Patriots Forcing Obama’s Economic Policies To The Front

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3138a - August 13, 2023
Watch CA, Patriots Forcing Obama’s Economic Policies To The Front
The [WEF] is continually pushing their green new deal, but now people around the world are fighting back. The people in Canada are realizing they are now enslaved in the system, they are being pushed into 90 year mortgages. Trump and the patriots are now pointing out that Obama is really calling the economic decisions.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
