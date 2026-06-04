Mystery Babylon #13

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Cities of Nimrod: Babel Explore the motif of name along with motif of city. Explain the hidden concept of domain behind name and naming. Refusal to be named by God or rejecting the God given name amounts to revolt and rebellion. This rejection of God's authority and direction is the foundation of the city of Babel whose people said "let us make a name for ourselves".