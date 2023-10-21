IDF Gets Green Light to Enter Gaza; Jim Jordan Drops Out of Speaker Race Headline News 10/20/23

Weekly News Report- After just 3 rounds of voting, Conservatives' hopes for a decent speaker of the house have been dashed as Jim Jordan has dropped out of the race. Israeli media is reporting that the United States is currently in talks to establish 'safe zones' in Gaza after it was widely reported that the IDF has been given the green light by the Netanyahu government to go into the Gaza Strip. Arkansas becomes the first state in the nation to force a Chinese state-owned company to give up its American land. One of Sam Bankman-Fried's colleagues and former FTX Engineering Chief, Nishad Singh, testified on Monday that the FTX head used money from his Alameda Research hedge fund to make political donations even after learning it owed $13 billion to customers of FTX. Put simply, Bankman-Fried was using customer funds to make political donations to Democrats, according to the testimony. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/

