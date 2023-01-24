The Battle for the city of OREKHOV has begun┃NATO is Desperately Trying to Stop the Russian Advance

In recent days, unexpected things have happened. Surprisingly, it is safe to say that now the attention of war correspondents and the world media has switched from the battlefield for Donbass to the southern flank. According to the head of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, the front is very mobile, especially in two directions - the cities of ''Orekhov'' and ''Gulyaipole'', which are still under the control of Ukrainian troops. Military correspondents spoke about the first successes of the Russian troops in this area. After taking control of the strategically important settlement of ''Lobkovoye'', in the course of a fleeting battle, Russian troops with a pounce also captured the neighboring settlement of ''Malye Shcherbaki'', knocking the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of it.
