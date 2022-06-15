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Bill Gates Is a Broken Man as 72% of Americans Now Object to
the COVID Shot.
https://rumble.com/v18j98n-bill-gates-is-a-broken-man-as-72-of-americans-now-object-to-the-covid-shot..html
Dr. Andrew Wakefield: [72% of Americans are] either not getting the first dose, not getting the second dose, or not getting the booster. That is an abject failure on behalf of that vaccine program. If you [saw] Bill Gates [in his interview], he was a broken man. Bill Gates was a broken man. It [the vaccine] was an utter failure, and it was a failure on so many levels. But what they have done is they have attracted public confidence [over the years]. They will not get it back. The public do not trust them anymore."
https://t.me/marksteele5g/7090
https://rumble.com/v17oe6u-dr.-andrew-wakefield-bill-gates-attrited-public-confidence-they-wont-get-it.html
https://t.me/ChildCovidVaccineInjuriesUK
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Dr Andrew Wakefield, mRNA, 75% Say No More Jabs