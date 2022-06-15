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Bill Gates Is a Broken Man as 72% of Americans Now Object to the COVID Shot.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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130 views • June 15, 2022

Bill Gates Is a Broken Man as 72% of Americans Now Object to the COVID Shot.

https://rumble.com/v18j98n-bill-gates-is-a-broken-man-as-72-of-americans-now-object-to-the-covid-shot..html


Dr. Andrew Wakefield: [72% of Americans are] either not getting the first dose, not getting the second dose, or not getting the booster. That is an abject failure on behalf of that vaccine program. If you [saw] Bill Gates [in his interview], he was a broken man. Bill Gates was a broken man. It [the vaccine] was an utter failure, and it was a failure on so many levels. But what they have done is they have attracted public confidence [over the years]. They will not get it back. The public do not trust them anymore."


https://t.me/marksteele5g/7090

https://rumble.com/v17oe6u-dr.-andrew-wakefield-bill-gates-attrited-public-confidence-they-wont-get-it.html



https://t.me/ChildCovidVaccineInjuriesUK


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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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Dr Andrew Wakefield, mRNA, 75% Say No More Jabs

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dr andrew wakefieldmrna75 percent say no more jabs
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