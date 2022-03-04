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She calls out the Sheeples Hypocrisy
TruthPrevails
TruthPrevails
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867 views • March 04, 2022
SHEEPLE: a portmanteau of “sheep” and “people” is a term which people are likened to sheep, a herd animal. Used to describe those who voluntarily acquiesce to a suggestion without critical analysis or research.
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nwowe the peoplesheepleweflockdownsforced vaxpeoples convoystolen freedomstogether we standfreedomconvoyusatruckers convoy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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