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Witness Exposes F@lse Fl@g Operation In Ukraine - Patrick Lancaster 031122
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221 views • March 13, 2022
Patrick Lancaster
109K subscribers
Thanks to Patrick Lancaster on YT for sharing this video, Witness Exposes False Flag Operation In Ukraine. He has closed captions.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
109K subscribers
Thanks to Patrick Lancaster on YT for sharing this video, Witness Exposes False Flag Operation In Ukraine. He has closed captions.
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
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