Palestinian State Causes USA Earthquake 03/22/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published 18 hours ago

If 2024 is the year Israel gives the Palestinians a State, then it’s possible that between April 25 to June 14,2024, America might receive a devastating Earthquake. God has promised that if we split Israel, then God WILL split America.

earthquake prophecy club palestinian state tan johnson split israel prophecy with stan usa earthquake america earthquake

