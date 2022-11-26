HOW TO MAKE EINKORN BREAD ANCIENT GRAIN SDA COUNTRY LIVING

Today’s video will be showing you how to make Einkorn bread. Einkorn is an ancient grain. Einkorn is also considered the oldest grain known in the history of agriculture, this superfood is delicious in all kinds of baked goods.





Einkorn wheat once grew wild around the world, but, like many other heirloom grains, it was weeded out as farmers cultivated modern crops and easier-to-harvest varietals. Still, this ancient grain is prized for its nutrients, lower levels of gluten, and non-GMO status.





Today the plant grows mainly in Morocco, France, and Turkey, and throughout parts of what used to be the Soviet Union.









INGREDIENTS





1 cup water room temperature, (230 grams)

2 tsp active dry yeast

1/4 cup honey 80 grams

2 TB extra virgin olive oil 20 grams

1 tsp salt

3 1/2 cups all-purpose einkorn flour





Please visit and subscribe to the authors of the videos presented, I do not solicit or accept donations on this channel, I seek only to warn others, please spread the message of Jesus’s soon return.





Worship is the “MARK” everything thing else will be used to compel worship, whether one knowingly worships the beast, or pretends to worship, the result is the same. Learn more at the FREE link below.





https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4997/t/the-mark-of-the-beast





Worship is mentioned more times in the book of Revelation than any other book in the bible, it is key in understanding what the mark of the beast is (WORSHIP) and how to avoid taking it.





Revelation 13:12 - And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15 - He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.