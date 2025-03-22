BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deepfake AI is being used to simulate my voice and my face
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
1
39 views • 1 month ago

deepfake AI is being used to simulate my voice and my face. I have found out that two people so far have been scammed by garbage around the world who don't want to work and just want to steal. I do not do free men on the land courses and I am currently not hosting any seminars as of March 20th of 2025. if you want to know anything about seminars that I am launching you will get them right here on my Tick Tock Channel which is real Kevin J Johnston and ignore all the other ones. don't give money to anyone unless you are speaking to be on the phone or you're speaking to me in a chat room where you're asking me questions and I'm actually interacting with you. there is only one place that an email money transfer will ever go for me and it's here [email protected]

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
