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Fact Checking The Fact Checkers ~ Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine Microchips!
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94 views • April 22, 2020
Today we are going to fact check the fact checkers regarding many online reports that bill gates wants to implant microchips in people using vaccines to fight the coronavirus.
In this report we are going to focus on two articles that were published which claim to be the arbiters of truth, in these confusing times.
So, Is the claim that Bill Gates wants to inject you with a vaccine that contains a microchip to track who has and has not been vaccinated true? Watch the report below and decide for yourself!
How a tech NGO got sucked into a COVID-19 conspiracy theory
https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/news/2020/04/15/id2020-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation
False claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirus
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-coronavirus-bill-gates-micr-idUSKBN21I3EC
In this report we are going to focus on two articles that were published which claim to be the arbiters of truth, in these confusing times.
So, Is the claim that Bill Gates wants to inject you with a vaccine that contains a microchip to track who has and has not been vaccinated true? Watch the report below and decide for yourself!
How a tech NGO got sucked into a COVID-19 conspiracy theory
https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/news/2020/04/15/id2020-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation
False claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirus
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-coronavirus-bill-gates-micr-idUSKBN21I3EC
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