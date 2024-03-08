Dog Caught By Hunting Trap, Looks For Her Missing Puppies l Animal in Crisis Ep 404

Kritter Klub
Mar 7, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
One white dog is spotted wandering around the town in cold winter. Yet... the dog is limping. A sharp hunting trap caught this dog's leg and it's giving her so much pain. What is she looking for, wandering around this town in freezing winter? Watch the heartbreaking story.
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #dog #dogrescue #animalrescue
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqnh6zMAHlY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.